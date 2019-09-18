Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

UrduPoint.com
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry weather for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 40 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

