Dry weather forecast for Kashmir, heat wave likely in plains

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Meteorological experts have forecast dry weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, including AJK and IIOJK, over the coming days, with brief chances of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places.

A heat wave is likely to hit the plains on both sides of the Line of Control.

The MET Centre has advised people to stay hydrated and avoid stepping outdoors during peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 pm. The weather is expected to remain largely dry from April 27 to May 1, with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places on May 2 and 3.

