Dry Weather Forecast For Kashmir, Heat Wave Likely In Plains
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Meteorological experts have forecast dry weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, including AJK and IIOJK, over the coming days, with brief chances of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places.
A heat wave is likely to hit the plains on both sides of the Line of Control.
The MET Centre has advised people to stay hydrated and avoid stepping outdoors during peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 pm. The weather is expected to remain largely dry from April 27 to May 1, with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places on May 2 and 3.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM determines to overhauled every sector of state52 seconds ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Kashmir, heat wave likely in plains55 seconds ago
-
DC directs schools to ensure provisions for heatwave56 seconds ago
-
Chiniot business community protest Israeli atrocities in Gaza59 seconds ago
-
Mansehra police arrested fake lady constable from Balakot1 minute ago
-
Shooting incident occurred during wedding celebration in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals, arrest proclaimed offenders1 minute ago
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding11 minutes ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims11 minutes ago
-
AJK Civil Society takes to street agitation against Indian Indus River Treaty suspension11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders monitoring of development projects11 minutes ago
-
Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast11 minutes ago