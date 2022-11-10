Dry weather forecast for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that dry weather is expected in the whole province, while cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in some pockets in the morning hours is likely to occur in Swabi, Mardan and Charsadda districts.

During the last 24 hours, scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at Hazara, Malakand, Kohat and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded at different places of the province was as Pattan 18mm, Kalam 16mm, Dir 10mm, Khar Bajaur 09mm, Malam Jabba 07mm, Balakot, Pasht Bajaur (each) 05mm, Tirah 04mm, Kakul 03mm, Cehrat 02mm, Parachinar and Mohmand Dam (each) 01mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/11, Chitral 16/04, Timergara 18/11, Dir 13/02, Mirkhani 17/08, Kalam 05/-3, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 17/08, Pattan 14/09, Malam Jabba 06/03, Takht Bhai 21/10, Kakul 13/05, Balakot 15/06, Parachinar 23/07, Bannu 26/11 , Cherat 17/06 and D.I. Khan 28/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.