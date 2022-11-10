UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Dry weather forecast for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that dry weather is expected in the whole province, while cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in some pockets in the morning hours is likely to occur in Swabi, Mardan and Charsadda districts.

During the last 24 hours, scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at Hazara, Malakand, Kohat and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded at different places of the province was as Pattan 18mm, Kalam 16mm, Dir 10mm, Khar Bajaur 09mm, Malam Jabba 07mm, Balakot, Pasht Bajaur (each) 05mm, Tirah 04mm, Kakul 03mm, Cehrat 02mm, Parachinar and Mohmand Dam (each) 01mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 22/11, Chitral 16/04, Timergara 18/11, Dir 13/02, Mirkhani 17/08, Kalam 05/-3, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 17/08, Pattan 14/09, Malam Jabba 06/03, Takht Bhai 21/10, Kakul 13/05, Balakot 15/06, Parachinar 23/07, Bannu 26/11 , Cherat 17/06 and D.I. Khan 28/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -03°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dam Parachinar Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Chitral Dir Malakand Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

34 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

1 hour ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

3 hours ago
 US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This ..

US Nudging Ukraine to Enter Talks With Russia This Winter to End Conflict - Repo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.