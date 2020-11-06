Dry weather forecast for KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Meteorology Department here Friday predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to met office, Upper Swat, Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Battagram, Torghar and Mansehra would witness a wave of cold during.

Sunny weather is expected in most areas of Gilgit-Baltistan region during day time while cold weather is expected during night.

The weather conditions are attributed to a continental air that is seen prevailing in most parts of the country.