Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast a dry weather in Lahore and other districts of the Punjab, while cold in hilly areas during morning.
It also predicted smog in most parts of the Punjab.
For Monday, the PMD predicted a dry weather in most parts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning /night hours. Smog is likely to persist in most parts of the Punjab at night.
For the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas. Smog prevailed in most areas of Punjab.
