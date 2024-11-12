Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas. However, cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over high mountains) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog was also likely during morning/night hours.
Tuesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -01°C while in Lahore it was 17.8°C.
