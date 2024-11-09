Dry weather forecast for Punjab, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast a dry weather in Lahore and other districts of the Punjab province, and cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours, for Sunday.

It also predicted smog in most parts of the Punjab. Smog is likely to persist in most parts of the Punjab during next 24 hours.

For the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.