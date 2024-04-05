Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest 18 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. Dry weather has also been forecast for the division.

