Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather for the most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
