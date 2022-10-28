- Home
Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
