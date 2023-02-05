Dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 12-14 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 13-15 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 10-12 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 08-10 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 08-10 degrees Centigrade, and Nawabshah 10-12 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.