Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 20-22 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 19-21 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 18-20 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 13-15 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 19-21 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 17-19 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.