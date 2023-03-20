UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 28-30 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 29-31 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 28-30 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 31-33 degrees Centigrade.

However, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

