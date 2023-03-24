Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather for most districts of Sindh for the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded during the previous day (in °C): Karachi 27-29, Hyderabad 31-33, Suukur 33-35, Thatta 29-31, Mohenjodaro 31-33, Dadu 31-33, Mithi 33-35, and Nawabshah 32-34.