Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 38-40 degrees Centigrade.