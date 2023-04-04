Close
Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 38-40 degrees Centigrade.

