Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 30-32 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 32-34 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.