Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 23-25 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 22-24 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 20-22 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 24-26 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 20-22 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 21-23 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 21-23 degrees Centigrade and in Nawabshah 22-24 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

