Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weahter is likely to prevail in the province.

