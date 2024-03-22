Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising winds are expected in southern districts.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
