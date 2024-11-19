Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sealed hospital given 10 days to submit required docs13 minutes ago
-
PTI’s KP saga mirrors a “Soap Opera” : says founding member23 minutes ago
-
EPD taking steps to eliminate smog: parliamentary secretary43 minutes ago
-
Nine held for carrying illegal arms52 minutes ago
-
Kharif crop survey at Muryali reviewed52 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses NAB notice against KP CM53 minutes ago
-
Revenue court held for Dera’s residents1 hour ago
-
DG GDA outlines key development projects for Galyat1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 18 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
Livestock dept gives interest-free loan to cattle owners1 hour ago
-
Four held in police successful operation1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, UK agree to deepen cooperation on climate change challenge1 hour ago