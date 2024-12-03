Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog is predicted in Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot and Dadu.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.