Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog or smog in patches is forecast in a few places in Sukkur, Kashmore, Jacobabad and their surroundings during morning hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

