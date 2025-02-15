Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
