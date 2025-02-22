Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
