Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
