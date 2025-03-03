Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorolgical Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, gusty winds are predicted in upper districts of the province during afternoon.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
