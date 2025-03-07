Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

