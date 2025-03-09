Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in upper districts.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
