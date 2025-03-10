Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in upper districts.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
