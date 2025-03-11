Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in upper districts.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
