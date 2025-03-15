Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, hot weather is forecast for lower districts.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
