Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
