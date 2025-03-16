Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

