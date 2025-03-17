Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin clamps down on organized begging: 28 arrested in city-wide sweep4 minutes ago
-
Toy guns, firecrackers banned under Section 1444 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor visits AI Smart Classrooms at KU's UBIT4 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Seize Large Cache of Unregistered Cigarettes4 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court4 minutes ago
-
10 settlements digitalized in Lodhran district: ADCR4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting 10-year-old girl4 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for corruption4 minutes ago
-
New Delhi won’t be able to suppress Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom: APHC4 minutes ago
-
Ruthless operation against all terrorist groups including BLA in Balochistan is inevitable. Khawaja ..27 minutes ago
-
Blind Association distributes Ramazan packages2 hours ago