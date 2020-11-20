Dry weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.7 degree centigrade and 10.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 49 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:44 am and set at 17:17 pm tomorrow.