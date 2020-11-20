UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For The City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dry weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.7 degree centigrade and 10.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 49 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:44 am and set at 17:17 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

13 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

17 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

18 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

21 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.