Dry Weather Forecast For The City

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

  On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.2 degree centigrade and 19.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 82 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

  The sun will rise at 06:18 am and set at 18:26 pm tomorrow.

