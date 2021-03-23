UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For The City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26.5 degrees centigrade and 15.0 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 84 percent at 8 am and 54 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:12 am and set at 18:29 pm tomorrow.

