Dry weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.4 degree centigrade and 19.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 percent at 8 am and 22 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:39 am and set at 18:47 pm tomorrow.