Dry Weather Forecast In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected in Potohar region while fog is also expected in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal and its adjoining areas during morning hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 36 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 23 and 8 degrees centigrade, respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

