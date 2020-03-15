UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast In City

Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most part of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather and rain is expected in upper and hilly areas of the Province.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 23 and 12 centigrade, respectively while humidity was recorded 47 percent.

