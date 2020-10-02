Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 36 and 21 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.