UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the cityas 36 and 21 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Chief Minister announces compensation package for ..

2 minutes ago

Five dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago

NAB achieves best conviction ratio in corruption r ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 02 Oct 2020

2 minutes ago

Germany to Return Over 2,900 Icons Seized by Custo ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.