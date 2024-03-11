Dry Weather Forecast In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Mohenjodaro and Jacobabad.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
