Dry weather forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Mohenjodaro and Jacobabad.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.