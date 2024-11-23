Dry Weather Forecast In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, smog or shallow fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
