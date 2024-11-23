Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or shallow fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Jacobabad Kashmore

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

2 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

4 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

6 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

9 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

18 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

18 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan