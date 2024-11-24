Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecast In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Dry weather forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather is in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or shallow fog is predicted in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

