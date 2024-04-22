Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecasts For Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted dry weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, wind/thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana.

Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.

