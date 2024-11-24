Dry Weather Forecasts For Northern Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The local MET office on Sunday forecast dry weather for northern Sindh.
Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas Sukkur division during morning/night hours.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across northern Sindh.
