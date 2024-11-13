Dry Weather Forecasts For Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR: Nov 13 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2024) Mainly dry weather is expected in the Sukkur division including other districts of northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
The Local MET office on Wednesday, predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of northern Sindh.
Fog is likely to persist in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Khairpur, and surrounding areas, particularly during the night and morning hours, affecting visibility and travel.
Overall, dry and sunny conditions are expected in most parts of the province, with cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings, said officials.
APP/jml.
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Businessmen apprise newly appointed Chief Collector Custom about issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade2 minutes ago
-
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD3 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish four centre of excellence to promote education among Special Children13 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to cooperate with polio teams22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of development projects22 minutes ago
-
Youth crushed to death22 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to highlight KP's issues in SIFC: Governor Kundi22 minutes ago
-
SRSO promotes entrepreneurship for social, economic empowerment: CEO22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over wedding party accident in Gilgit22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with 13kg narcotics substances22 minutes ago
-
Veda Bus Service from Nishtar-I to phase-II inaugurated23 minutes ago