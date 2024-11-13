Open Menu

Dry Weather Forecasts For Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dry weather forecasts for Sukkur

SUKKUR: Nov 13 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2024) Mainly dry weather is expected in the Sukkur division including other districts of northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The Local MET office on Wednesday, predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of northern Sindh.

Fog is likely to persist in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Khairpur, and surrounding areas, particularly during the night and morning hours, affecting visibility and travel.

Overall, dry and sunny conditions are expected in most parts of the province, with cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings, said officials.

APP/jml.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Kashmore

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

3 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

3 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

4 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

5 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

5 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan