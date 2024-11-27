Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur Division
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The local Met office on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
The MET officials predicted dry conditions in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts with patches of smog or fog likely during the morning and night.
