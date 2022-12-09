UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Increases Seasonal Diseases In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Dry weather increases seasonal diseases in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Recent dry weather in the Hazara division Friday created drought, affecting wheat crop cultivation and also creating a shortage of clean drinking water in some areas. Moreover, the people of the region were also affected by seasonal diseases.

During the last few weeks, no major rain has been reported in the area and this is likely to prevail in the coming few days. If the situation persists it is expected that the issue of seasonal diseases including cough, sour throat, throat infection pneumonia, and clean drinking water would also raise where people are also facing a severe shortage of water.

Wheat crop farmers in Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra districts are worried about the dry weather where their crop is facing acute shortage of water, farmers have also requested the ulema and people for special prayers for rain.

While talking to APP Dr. Nasir said that dry weather is causing sour throat, chest and throat infection, pneumonia and flu, usually children and elder people are the victims of the dry weather. He also advised people to use extra warm clothes, use a face mask to avoid dust, and also increase the use of liquids.

