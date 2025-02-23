Dry Weather, Light Rain Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather and light rain in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Partly cloudy is predicted in upper districts with chances of light rain at isolated places in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Kashmore and their surroundings during evening or night.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPPRA Board decides implementation of e-procurement process for govt depts5 minutes ago
-
Dry weather, light rain forecast for Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates separate feeder for Mardan VCs5 minutes ago
-
Mall Road Rwp to remain closed from Feb 24 for construction work of underpass5 minutes ago
-
PHED working rapidly on sewerage, drinking water projects in Dera5 minutes ago
-
Establishment of university in Lodhran top priority: Kanju15 minutes ago
-
Gymnastics competitions held15 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over hygiene violations15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two most wanted robbers; recover Rs 750,000 looted cash35 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'35 minutes ago
-
SALU Hosts Seminar on Peace and Human Rights35 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops35 minutes ago