Dry Weather, Light Rain Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dry weather, light rain forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather and light rain in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy is predicted in upper districts with chances of light rain at isolated places in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Kashmore and their surroundings during evening or night.

