Dry weather likely in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department sources here, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 degree celsius in the city on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, rain thunder storm occured at few places in Gujranwala and Lahore districts.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow wave is affecting upper parts of the country.